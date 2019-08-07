Post scrapping of Article 370, filmmakers book film titles Article 35A, Kashmir Hamara Hai, Kashmir Mein Tiranga

bollywood

Soon after the scrapping of Article 370, the filmmakers are in a hurry to book film titles on the subject in order to cash in on the opportunity. Taking cues from the success of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, several producers and directors have booked around 50 titles like Article 370, Article 35A and Kashmir Mein Tiranga with the film bodies.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, over 50 titles are said to have been registered at various Hindi film bodies. A source told the daily, “Taking a cue from the success of (Anubhav Sinha’s recently released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer) Article 15, the titles Article 370 and Article 35A are the first choice of most filmmakers. The associations have received at least 25-30 applications for them.” The source also added that titles like Kashmir Mein Tiranga, Kashmir Hamara Hai, Dhara 370 and Dhara 35A have also been taken.

“Some of them are keen to seek permission at the earliest to make a film on the event so that they can proceed with the research, cast and get other logistics in place,” the source said.

However, there are some who were already thinking about making a film on the subject even before Article 370 was scrapped. Anand Pandit, producer of PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, claims to have already booked the titles Article 370 and Article 35A.

He told the portal, “I wanted to explore why one state was granted such privileges. But after the historic redrawing of our map by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have just found the perfect ending for my film. From a film based on history, it is now going to be a historic film.”

