e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Prakash Raj felicitates Sonu Sood for his social work, he says ‘it means a lot’

Prakash Raj felicitates Sonu Sood for his social work, he says ‘it means a lot’

Sonu Sood was felicitated on the sets of Alludu Audrs in Hyderabad by Prakash Raj for his humanitarian work during the ongoing pandemic. Sonu is in the city to shoot for the film.

bollywood Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood being felicitated on sets of Alluidu Audrs.
Sonu Sood being felicitated on sets of Alluidu Audrs.
         

Actor-politician Prakash Raj felicitated Sonu Sood for all his work helping migrants and those in need during the pandemic. Sonu is currently in Hyderabad for a film shooting where he was honoured by the senior actor. The two actors are working together in Telugu movie, Alludu Audrs.

Actor Brahmaji tweeted a picture of the felicitation and wrote, “It’s a nice gesture from our @prakashraaj ..felicitated helping hand @SonuSood on alludu adurs sets..Folded handsRed heartBouquetClapping hands signgod bless ..” Thanking them, Sonu wrote, “Humbled thank u @prakashraaj brother for all the love Means a lot.” After helping migrants reach their native villages, Sonu has since been helping those in need across India. From financing medical interventions to enabling people to get education and even athletic training, Sonu has been there for every genuine and needy citizen across the country who could reach him on social media.

 

Prakash Raj then responded, “@SonuSood ...you deserve it.. thank you for celebrating HUMANITY..stay blessed.”

 

Sonu is back to acting as he shoots for the film in Hyderabad. Sonu will play an important role in the film that also features Bellakonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel.

Sonu, meanwhile, continues his work for humanity as well. Tuesday morning, he had posted on Twitter about a village getting a new mobile tower so that the kids can attend their online classes without any problem. “No more climbing of trees anymore for your online classes. Your village will have its own mobile tower this week.,” he wrote.

 
 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty ‘harboured’ drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, a ‘most serious’ crime: NCB ahead of bail plea

Earlier, on Monday, he had also urged schools to not force parents for fees. “To all the parents who can afford to pay their child’s fees, please pay now. As the teachers and schools need to survive too. It’s time to adopt a child’s expense who can’t afford to pay.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In