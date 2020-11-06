Preity Zinta celebrates ‘longest-ever’ Karwa Chauth, flies from Dubai to Los Angeles to see Gene Goodenough

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 12:23 IST

Preity Zinta flew back to Los Angeles from Dubai to celebrate Karwa Chauth with Gene Goodenough. She took to Instagram to share a picture from the festivities. She was seen smiling for the camera, wearing a red traditional outfit with heavy jewellery. Her husband, meanwhile, wore a beige-brown kurta and a tilak on his forehead, and was seen kissing her on the cheek.

While the flight made it Preity’s ‘longest-ever’ Karwa Chauth, she said that it was worth the wait as she got to see Gene. “Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La. It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar. I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting,” she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post. Fans also gushed over Preity and Gene. “Love you, you look perfect,” one user wrote. “You are the CUTEST!!!,” another commented. “Aww u both look so cute, best couple in town,” a third wrote.

Preity, the co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team, was in Dubai for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. However, the team crashed out and could not make it to the playoffs.

Earlier, Preity had shared a picture of herself and a few others cheering for the team, and joked that cheerleading is ‘serious business’. “We miss our fans sooooo much in the stadium. Hopefully next year we will have a packed house and all of you with us,” she had added.

Preity, who made her acting debut with Dil Se in 1998, has been a part of many successful films including Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya and Lakshya. She was last seen on the big screen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.

