Preity Zinta revisits ‘pre-Covid bliss’ with husband Gene Goodenough, see adorable photo

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:01 IST

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, Preity Zinta tapped into old memories with her husband Gene Goodenough. She shared a picture of him pouting at the camera as she kissed him on the cheek. Currently, she is in Dubai for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while he is back home in Los Angeles.

“Missing those carefree days when Pandemics were in history books and we took our life, safety & health for granted and roamed around as free birds. Bring back those days.... #Precovidbliss #Patiparmeshwar #Hubby #Missya #Ting,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Preity is the co-owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the matches. On Thursday, she shared a picture of herself and a few others cheering for the team. She quipped that cheerleading is ‘serious business’ and hoped to see the audience in the stadium next year.

“I know players work very hard on the field but that doesn’t mean we do not work hard off the field. Being part of the cheer squad is serious business & needs a lot of skill & dedication - not to mention a big heart considering our last ball finishes. We miss our fans sooooo much in the stadium. Hopefully next year we will have a packed house and all of you with us. #Saddapunjab #Saddasquad #Cheersquad #Ipl2020 #Ipl #Dream11 #Wags #Ting @kxipofficial,” she wrote in her caption.

Preity has been travelling back-and-forth between the UAE and Los Angeles. Last month, she shared a picture with her husband from their home in the US. “Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble. Happy to be back home even if it’s for a short while. #Patiparmeshwar #Ting,” she wrote.

Preity, who made her acting debut with Dil Se in 1998, has been a part of many successful films including Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya and Lakshya. She was last seen on the big screen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.

