Preity Zinta’s husband Gene Goodenough imitates pet dog in hilarious video, she calls it ‘side effects of home quarantine’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:51 IST

Preity Zinta has shared a hilarious video featuring husband Gene Goodenough imitating their pet dog Bruno and called it the side effects of life in self-isolation. Gene is seen sitting on the couch along with Bruno and is seen copying his actions.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Side effects of home quarantine... Need I say more... Hope when it’s all over we are still Sane... and I hope this brings a SMILE to your face if you are stressed and worried at home... #Day82 #Patiparmeshwar #Bruno #homeentertainment #ting.”

Preity has been living with Gene in the US and has been documenting her time in isolation on Instagram. A month ago, Preity had shared a stunning throwback picture from one of their vacations in India to share how she was missing her home country. “Our last trip to India... Pre corona virus days... Wonder when we will be able to go back cuz I’m feeling a little homesick but I’m extremely grateful... that In this crazy time I have a roof over my head, food to eat and family with me. Today it’s all about being grateful and thankful for all that I have. Hope everyone is home n safe . #weekend #throwback #patiparmeshwar #stayhome #staysafe #day60 #ting,” she wrote.

She had also shared a picture of them wearing masks and asked her fans to do the same in times of coronavirus pandemic. “Life Aaj Kal... Hope everyone is wearing masks ? It’s the only way we can fight this virus and lockdown together and make a difference #patiparmeshwar #Beresponsible #Ma #Ting,” she wrote.

Also read: Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ‘can’t emphasise how scared’ they are of Sonam Kapoor, see fun banter between actor and son-in-law

A few days ago, she had shared a home workout idea video where she can be seen doing an exercise with the help of a tree. She captioned the video, “Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what Jugaad looks like #pzfit #lageraho #stayfit #staysane #ting.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more