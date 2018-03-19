Prem Chopra to young actors: You’ve to settle yourself in a commercial banner and then you can take risks 

Considering the kind of competition that exists, one might think it’s not easy to have a strong footing in the film industry. However, veteran actor Prem Chopra feels that whether you belong to the experienced lot or the young crop of actors, as long as you have talent, you can make a mark.

Does he have a favourite among actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar or any of their contemporaries? “They are all very hardworking and capable. Staying in the [film] business and playing the lead heroes in most films is quite next to impossible at times. But look at how they have consistently been accepted by the audience, in a big way. The reason behind it is that they worked very hard. Once you slack in this profession, it doesn’t belong to you, it’s very cruel in that way,” he explains.

Switch to the younger crop of actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and others, and Chopra says, “These young men are very dedicated to their craft. They all are here to stay, provided their films do commercially well. After all, it’s all about money. You have to first settle yourself in a commercial banner and then you can take any risk. These young people are very brave with their roles and films.”

At the same time, the actor admits that Ranbir, his co-star in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), is his favourite. “I feel he (Ranbir) is one of the finest actors — very talented and rigorous. He’s got the sense and ABC of acting very well. I like the way he plays different types of off-beat as well as mainstream roles,” he says.

What would he say to those who look for shortcuts in this field? “Whether you talk about our times or today, it’s a very competitive profession. If the film or the actors don’t do well, filmmakers will tolerate, but you can’t be on a repeat mode; or else you part ways and then start from zero. Nobody can help anybody and it’s only your talent, which can help you stay in this industry successfully,” Chopra signs off.

