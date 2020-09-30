e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonu Sood after UNDP confers him with Special Humanitarian Award: ‘Continue to do God’s work’

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonu Sood after UNDP confers him with Special Humanitarian Award: ‘Continue to do God’s work’

Sonu Sood has thanked Priyanka Chopra who congratulated him for his SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood has replied to Priyanka Chopra’s tweet.
Sonu Sood has replied to Priyanka Chopra’s tweet.
         

Priyanka Chopra congratulated actor Sonu Sood after he was honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Sonu has earned a lot of praise for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulating him for the award, Priyanka wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do.”

 

Sonu thanked her in return and hailed her for being an inspiration. He wrote, “Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra.You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love.”

Sonu was conferred with the prestigious award for selflessly extending a helping hand and sending lakhs of migrants home as well as bringing back students stranded across the globe. He has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was presented to the actor at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening. Expressing his happiness over the honour, the actor said he fully supports the UNDP in its endeavours. “This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good,” he said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir Unfinished, her journey from Bareilly to Miss World, watch video

“I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals,” he added.

With this prestigious honour, Sood joins the likes of Priyanka, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas who Nicole Kidman who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.

(With ANI inputs)

