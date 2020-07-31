Priyanka Chopra dedicates new pool side selfie to summers, fans ask her ‘how are you so perfect?’

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:40 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a sunny and bright new selfie on Instagram. The stunning photo will make you want to return to the beaches for some summer time fun.

The photo was posted on Instagram on Thursday night and shows Priyanka basking in the Californian sun. Priyanka is seen in a black polka dotted top and big, square shape sunglasses. “When I met you in the summer,” she captioned the post with lyrics of the hit Calvin Harris song.

Priyanka’s fans could not get enough of her beautiful picture either. “How are you so perfect,” asked one fan. “You’re looking so gorgeous,” wrote another. Even The Office star and television producer Mindy Kaling wrote, “Dear Lord”.

Priyanka has been in the US at her California home ever since the beginning of coronavirus lockdown. She is with her singer husband Nick Jonas, working on projects from home and even making donations to several charities and towards different causes.

On Tuesday Priyanka and Nick announced that they have donated funds for Bihar and Assam flood relief and also urged fans to extend support to the disaster-struck states. Priyanka, who served as the ambassador for Assam from 2016 to 2019, said the state has been “devastated” by the floods.

“The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world. They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organisations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam,” she wrote.

“Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp,” Priyanka added. The 38-year-old actor said the couple has also supported relief work in Bihar, where a total of 24.42 lakh people have been hit by floods across 11 districts in the state.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick took part in multiple fundraiser concerts and live chats to raise money for coronavirus relief. They also made donations to causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Priyanka will soon be seen in Netflix movie The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She also have multiple Hollywood projects in her kitty, such as the Amazon reality series Sangeet and Russo Brothers’ show Citadel. She will also be seen in Robert Rodgriguez’s We Could Be Heroes and in the biopic on Osho disciple, Maa Anand Sheela.

