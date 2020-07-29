e-paper
Home / TV / Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi and others on their Emmy nominations

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi and others on their Emmy nominations

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her husband Nick Jonas and other stars on their Emmy nods.

tv Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Nick and others.
Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Nick and others.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra is happy for her husband Nick Jonas as his show The Voice got an Emmy nomination on Tuesday. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to wish Nick and other nominees.

“Congrats to all of this year’s nominees for the incredible work. Excited to see so many dear friends on the list,” she wrote in a post, followed by pictures of her friends. The Voice is nominated in the Reality Competition Program category. “Yay Nick Jonas,” she wrote with a picture of Nick with co-judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

She also shared a picture of Kerry Washington, who was nominated in four categories for Little Fires Everywhere. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Watchmen, Betty Gilpin of Glow, Octavia Spenser of Self Made also got Priyanka’s congratulations, as did Hugh Jackman, Uzo Aduba, Regina King, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon and Laverne Cox. Priyanka also shared a picture of Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colocchio of Top Chef.

The Emmys were announced on Tuesday and HBO superhero series Watchmen emerged with most nominations. The series, which captured America’s deep unease as it faces racial and political clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons. It got a total of 26 nominations.

Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

The strong showing by Netflix’s Ozark helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations that bested onetime perennial leader HBO, which earned 107 nods. Netflix, although the Emmy veteran among streamers, is yet to win a best comedy or drama series trophy.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

