Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her NYC home as she returns from Brazil trip with Nick Jonas

After a hectic month, which included visits to India and Brazil, Priyanka Chopra is finally back to the comfort of her home in New York. The actor shared pictures of her NYC home on Monday as she received a warm welcome from her pet, Diana.

In her Instagram stories, Diana can be seen jumping onto Priyanka’s lap, looking incredibly excited about reuniting with her ‘mom’. Priyanka also posted a picture of her couch and study table. “So good to be home,” she wrote with the picture.

The actor arrived in New York on a helicopter, soaking in the beauty of the city from above.

Here’s a better look at her home:

Priyanka was in Brazil last week to attend the VillaMix Festival where Nick performed a set. Priyanka posted a short video of Jonas on set, and captioned it ‘Him’, adding a heart-eye emoji. Nick had also teased his fans with news of the performance on his Instagram, saying that he was “pumped to get back on stage!”

Priyanka and Nick spent a week in India, which began with Priyanka introducing Nick to her friends and family, including mother Madhu Chopra.

They then took off for a quick vacation to Goa, where they were accompanied by Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth. They returned to Mumbai to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement parties. In one of the said parties, they arrived holding hands.

Nick and Priyanka are said to have first met at Met Gala 2017 where they appeared together on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren outfits.

