Priyanka Chopra’s rise from ‘outsider with no Bollywood connections’ to global star in a 7-minute video. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:34 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of her career as an actor this year. On Saturday, she shared a video on her journey from an ‘outsider with no connections in Bollywood’ to a ‘global star’.

The video shows clips from her movies, interviews and talk shows, her Miss India and Miss World days, receiving awards and accolades, working for Unicef as an ambassador and also her marriage with Nick Jonas. “Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned,” she wrote with post.

Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/EMyuDVz4Ri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 4, 2020

Priyanka’s achievements as the only South Asian winner of the People Choice Awards, a Padma Shri recipient and a National Award winner are highlighted in the video. She is called a ‘self made superstar’ and her features in the Forbes and Time magazine are also shown. A clip shows her receiving her Best Actress Filmfare Award for Fashion. In her speech, she says “I think this is the first time my dad won’t mind that I am bringing home a girl tonight.” Her father Dr Ashok Chopra and mother Dr Madhu Chopra crack up in the audience.

Priyanka made her Bollywood debut in 2020 opposite Akshay Kumar in Andaaz. She then went on to work in movies such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Barfi, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani and others. She starred in American action series Quantico in 2015 and is considered among the few Indian actors who made a successful transition to the West.

She has recently signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. Sharing the news on Instagram, she expressed her excitement for the new endeavour. “Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke (Jennifer Salke) and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries,” the actor wrote in captions.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

She explained how being both an actor, and producer, she always dreamt of an open platform, where talent from across the globe comes together to create great content, irrespective of language and geography. “This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20-year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas already has two television projects lined up with Amazon - Sangeet an unscripted series co-produced with husband, Nick Jonas. It is based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition, and how families of the bride and groom compete against each other in singing and dancing. The second project is Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series - Citadel, that will have Priyanka in lead along with Richard Madden.

Follow @htshowbiz for more