Priyanka Chopra says quarantine was humbling: ‘Makes me realize the privileged position I have, because I have a home’

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:39 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra was among a dozen female stars that featured on Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special that premiered on Facebook and Lifetime on Friday. Priyanka, along with Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Blake Lively, Caverne Cox, Patti LuPone, Janelle Monae, Gigi Hadid, Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman and Tiffany Hadish, brought forth stories of nurses, doctors and social services workers who have been on the frontlines, fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the hour-long Facebook live, all the stars joined in from their homes to introduce the heroes. Priyanka began her segment by talking about her own experience with the quarantine. “Quarantine for me has been truly humbling. I come from India and reading reports about how people are dying of hunger and not of Covid just makes me realize how much of a privileged position I have, just because I have a home that I can quarantine in. I have the ability to stay with my family, my husband,” she said.

Priyanka added she is a child of doctor parents and therefore is in awe of everything that the medical community is doing to fight the pandemic. She shared the story of nurse Emily Langlois from US who had to join back the workforce just a week after giving birth to her daughter. Emily grew emotional talking about social distancing from her newborn daughter and missing out on all her early milestones. Other stars also championed health workers, scientists and even volunteers at the refugee camps.

Earlier, sharing the update with her fans about being a part of the feature, Priyanka had written on Instagram, “Incredibly honored to be a part of tonight’s Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special, celebrating the courageous women on the frontlines of this pandemic. Special congrats to this year’s amazing Power of Women Honorees - Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and @JanelleMonae. Tune in at 7pm PST on @LifetimeTV or on Variety’s Facebook page.”

