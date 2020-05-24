Priyanka Chopra shares glam monokini pic in ‘expectation vs reality’ post, cracks up her fans

bollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 10:11 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been in self-isolation with her husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles for more than two months now. She has been utilising her time effectively at home - creating awareness on coronavirus and its spread and learning news skills. In between, she also puts out fun posts, like she did on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted two pictures of herself and joked about how expectation and reality are quite different. She captioned it: “Expectation vs. Reality @divya_jyoti.” In one, she is in a pink monokini, looking ultra glamorous while, in the other, she can be seen in a white laced skirt and blouse, with her faced overed with a white cloth as she snoozes on a couch. Among those who reacted to the picture was her friend and industry colleague, actor Mindy Kaling, who dropped a bunch of laughing face emojis. Her fans also dropped laughing face and fire emojis.

Priyanka has been posting quite a few throwback videos and pictures, like she did recently when she shared a clip of her song Tinka Tinka from her 2005 film, Karam. She wrote: “‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films ‘Karam’ (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha.”

Recalling her Cannes appearance last year, she had recently written: “This time last year. My first Cannes.” Earlier this month, she had also shared a throwback video where she could be seen dancing. She took to Instagram to share the make-up room video, getting ready for a magazine photoshoot. “Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon,” she wrote in the caption.

