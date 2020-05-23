e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra posts birthday message for manager, ‘We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra posts birthday message for manager, ‘We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra shared two throwback pictures on Instagram to wish her manager Anjula Acharia on her birthday.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 09:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Left) Priyanka Chopra with Anjula Acharia at a Cannes party and during her mehendi ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra has penned a special note for her manager Anjula Acharia, along with two candid pictures of them together to wish her on her birthday. While one is from her pre-wedding function in Jodhpur, another is from their party time at Cannes last year.

Sharing the two pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday my dear Anj...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved.”

 

Anju was overwhelmed by Priyanka’s special post for her and replied, “I’m crying...thank you so much. You inspire me everyday with your talent, intelligence and heart, you showed me the power of teamwork you never stop and you always show that together we’re stronger and unstoppable.”

Priyanka had made her Cannes debut last year with husband Nick Jonas. She wore a shimmery orange outfit to one of the post event parties while Nick had joined her in a metallic suit. The other picture is from her mehendi ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur where she tied the knot with Nick in a multiple-day grand wedding ceremony.

The actor recently recalled her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival. The Sky is Pink actor documented some of her exquisite looks from the glamorous event on the photo-sharing platform to mark the anniversary of her first appearance. She posted a slide show video on Instagram to show her more than six iconic looks during the festival.

Priyanka is currently with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. On the film front, she will next be seen in the digital film, The White Tiger, starring RajKummar Rao.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
