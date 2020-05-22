Priyanka Chopra explains Bollywood playback singing to US audiences via her song Tinka Tinka: ‘Most thought it was me’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has been in quarantine at her Los Angeles home with husband Nick Jonas, on Thursday shared a song clip from her 2005 Hindi film Karam. She also gave a brief masterclass on playback singing in Hindi films.

Sharing the clip, she wrote: “’Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday.... #TBT @sanjayfgupta @thejohnabraham.”

Among those who reacted to the post was designer Manish Malhotra. He wrote: “And the song was a huge hit.” Many of Priyanka’s fans too wrote back. One user said, “What a calm and peaceful voice, and your performance complements it perfectly, Priyanka.” Another said, “My all time fav song.” Some fans complimented Priyanka’s look in the clip too. One user said: “Wow amazing looking so gorgeous and beautiful mashallah.”

Nostalgia is a sentiment Priyanka understands well - only recently, Priyanka recalled her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival. The 37-year-old star made her debut red carpet appearance in 2019 at the event in France.

The actor documented some of her exquisite looks from the glamorous event on the photo-sharing platform to mark the anniversary of her first appearance. Priyanka posted a slide show video on Instagram with many stills of the diva, who aced more than six iconic looks during the festival. She had graced the Cannes red carpet last year with her husband Nick Jonas. She had written: “This time last year. My first Cannes.”

Through much of the lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka has been doing her bit to create awareness and contribute in humanity’s fight against the deadly virus.

