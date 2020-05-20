Priyanka Chopra makes surprise appearance in Nick Jonas’ new song Until We Meet Again, gets showered with kisses. Watch

music

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:07 IST

Nick Jonas, who was one of the coaches of the singing reality show The Voice, performed his new single Until We Meet Again at the finale. His wife Priyanka Chopra made a special appearance at the end of the video.

In an Instagram post, he revealed that a portion of the earnings from the song will be donated to charity. “Wrote a new song called #UntilWeMeetAgain to perform on tonight’s #TheVoiceFinale and it’s out now! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to @feedingamerica. Thank you all for an amazing first season on @nbcthevoice!” he wrote.

Until We Meet Again was dedicated to those working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. It appears that the video was shot by Priyanka outside their sprawling Los Angeles mansion. While it primarily features Nick, she makes a special appearance at the end and he showers her with kisses.

Currently, Nick and Priyanka are in quarantine at their Los Angeles home. The couple has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations, including the PM-Cares fund, Unicef, Give India and Goonj, among others.

Also read: Ranveer Singh wonders if ‘10 is the new six’ as Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new shirtless pic

Priyanka is also contributing $100,000 in total to women who are ‘rising above everything’ during the coronavirus crisis.

Nick and Priyanka were also a part of livestreamed benefit concerts I for India and One World: Together At Home to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka have joined hands to produce a reality show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. The unscripted Amazon Prime show will show the journey of each couple as they gear up for their special day and rehearse for an epic sangeet performance. They will be assisted by a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more