Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra backs Greta Thunberg’s campaign to save ‘vulnerable children’ from coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Chopra backs Greta Thunberg’s campaign to save ‘vulnerable children’ from coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to Greta Thunberg and Unicef’s joint campaign to protect vulnerable children from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: May 01, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra requested fans to donate to Greta Thunberg and Unicef’s joint campaign.
Priyanka Chopra requested fans to donate to Greta Thunberg and Unicef's joint campaign.
         

Priyanka Chopra has come out in support of teen activist Greta Thunberg’s campaign with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to protect ‘vulnerable children’ from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. She said it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see the impact of the pandemic on them, and urged her fans to donate towards their relief.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg. Donate here: https://uni.cf/join-greta,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

 

Priyanka has been self-isolating with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. She has been doing her bit to ameliorate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations.

Recently, Priyanka was a part of the star-studded One World: Together At Home concert organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Lady Gaga. The livestreamed benefit concert featured performances by Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Sir Elton John and Billie Eilish, among others.

Last month, Priyanka announced that she is partnering with a footwear brand to donate 20,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers. While 10,000 pairs will be given to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the other half will be donated to government hospitals in India. She is also contributing $100,000 in total to women who are ‘rising above everything’ during the coronavirus crisis.

Priyanka and Nick have also contributed to PM-Cares Fund, Unicef, Give India and Goonj, among others. She said in a statement, “So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference.”

