Priyanka Chopra shares stories of women heroes of coronavirus crisis, rewards them with $100,000

bollywood

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra has announced the winners of $100,000 who went out of their way to contribute in their own unique ways during the coronavirus crisis. The actor also did a live chat with her fans on Instagram to personally share the names and stories of the four women.

Priyanka began the live saying, “How you all doing. This is a crazy time in the world. I have just realised I am actually really punctual as I realised at 3’o clock as I was to do this live at 3.”

Announcing the names and details of the winners, Pryanka wrote, “Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet… Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise.”

Also read: AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

Priyanka, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat Covid-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded her for her contribution. He’d written, “Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more