Priyanka Chopra was saved by Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri from grievous injury, watch throwback video

Priyanka Chopra shared a birthday message for her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri on her birthday with a video where the Lebanese actor is seen saving her from an injury. Priyanka was seen walking on the sets of the ABC show in the video, unaware that a chair was moving towards her on which the cinematographer was sitting with his back to her.

Yasmine jumped in just in time to save Priyanka. A flustered Priyanka can be seen with her hands on her face as the set was in chaos in the video shared on Instagram Stories. Sharing the short video, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for always having my back. #Throwback You are so loved, beautiful!”

Quantico was Priyanka’s entry into the West. An established star in Bollywood and a former Miss World, Priyanka made quite an impact as an FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the show. The ABC show, created by Joshua Safran, had premiered on September 27, 2015, and ended on August 3, 2018. The show also starred Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Aunjanue Ellis, among others. The actor also won two People’s Choice Awards in the years 2016 and 2017 for the favourite dramatic TV actor. Priyanka then went on to cement her place in the West as a global icon with projects such as Baywatch.

Priyanka and Yasmine also went on to become close friends. They were often seen partying and chilling together. Yasmine was a part of actor’s wedding celebrations and had also visited India with her in 2016. She had also shared videos with Yasmine’s son Liam on social media handles.