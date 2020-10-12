e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / R Madhavan demands strict punishment for teen who threatened MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva: ‘Faceless monsters’

R Madhavan demands strict punishment for teen who threatened MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva: ‘Faceless monsters’

R Madhavan has tweeted about the teen who was arrested for sending threats to MS Dhoni’s daughter after an IPL match. R Madhavan said that the boy should be punished even if he is teen.

bollywood Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Madhavan has tweeted about MS Dhoni’s daughter receiving threats.
R Madhavan has tweeted about MS Dhoni’s daughter receiving threats.
         

Actor R Madhavan is furious at the online threats that were written against cricketer MS Dhoni’s six-year-old Ziva. Madhavan wants the strictest punishment against the culprits so that such harassment can be stopped in the future.

Reportedly, a teenager has been caught by the Mumbai Police for sending the threats. “Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens,” Madhavan wrote, sharing a new report on Twitter.

 

The 16-year-old culprit was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat. “The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh told reporters.

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday party: Aishwarya Rai decks up in white, Aaradhya gives dearest dadaji a hug

The teen had shared threatening messages on Instagram after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said. Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
Army’s BRO building 100+ bridges by March, most of them near China border
Army’s BRO building 100+ bridges by March, most of them near China border
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
FM Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
FM Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In