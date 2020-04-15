e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ra.One producer Karim Morani says he is ‘doing fine’ after second positive Covid-19 result

Ra.One producer Karim Morani says he is ‘doing fine’ after second positive Covid-19 result

Producer Karim Morani has said that he is doing fine after his second coronavirus test came back positive.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Karim Morani has produced Shah Rukh Khan films such as Ra.One.
Film producer Karim Morani has shared a health update, after testing positive for the coronavirus a second time recently. “I am doing fine,” he said in a new interview.

He told SpotboyE, “I had no symptoms as such from the very beginning, so physically I have no pain or issue as such.” He added, “My last test came positive, so now the next one will take place at a gap. Waiting for it. Hopefully it should be negative and I’ll be back home soon.”

According to an India Today report, Karim is 60, and has survived two heart attacks in the past. Karim had tested positive along with his two daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani. The two were discharged from the hospital last week after testing negative for the coronavirus.

 

Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home. “I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I’m so grateful, God is great,” Zoa told PTI.

Also read: Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus, shares photo

Karim added, “Yes, they are now at home but are still isolating themselves. They stay in their rooms only. Food is served to them at the door, they eat and wash the utensils inside and keep it back at the door.”

