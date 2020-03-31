Radhika Apte on lockdown: ‘People are panicking and supermarkets are quite empty. We are not in a food crisis, so it’s really a shame’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:05 IST

When she’s working, all her focus is consumed by that. With a host of projects in hand, actor Radhika Apte is set to have a busy 2020- making her directorial debut with the film Sleepwalkers, the international web series Shantaram, a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more. However, when she’s not tied up with work, the 34-year-old is off to London, where she is stationed currently. “I live here also, I have a house. I prefer to be In London when I am not working,” is what she says.

The coronavirus situation has put entire of India into a lockdown till April 14. Ask Apte what’s the situation like in London, where she is with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor, she reveals, “It’s the same, it’s completely locked down. People are panicking, and the supermarkets are quite empty. We are not in a food crisis, so it’s really a shame. A friend of mine told me from Goa (India) that there’s no food there. I think we need to be vigilant about it, if we start behaving like this, a lot of people will suffer. Nothing here is open apart from pharmacies and supermarkets. You are allowed to go and exercise, so I go for running.”

We further mention to Apte about how the film industry is going to be affected by this, with all film and TV/web show shoots being put on hold due to the lockdown. She says that more than that, it’s the daily wage and salaried workers we need to worry about currently.

“We are still in a far better condition, we are all in a business where most people have savings. It’s the most of the Indian population we need to worry about. A lot of people, daily wage workers are losing their jobs. There’s only one message I want to give to people: donate, this is the time. It’s really not a lot that needs to donate, there are so many platforms. Also, please don’t hoard food, there’s no shortage. It’s damaging for others,” appeals Apte, also requesting people to “not sack people you can afford to keep- house helps, drivers.”

She might be relaxing currently after working back to back, however juggling such myriad of projects must have get quite hectic for Apte. We ask her if it’s true. “Not really,” pat comes the reply, “You do one thing at a time, all my work mentioned is done. Also, it isn’t as if I ‘finally’ ventured into direction, or anything. I was writing something, and felt like making it, it wasn’t a conscious decision that ‘Now I will direct’. Fortunately, we got the money to make it, I found good people to collaborate with. The shoot of it was a brief process.”

