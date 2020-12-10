e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on ‘sheer negligence’, says ‘He didn’t stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold’

Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on ‘sheer negligence’, says ‘He didn’t stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold’

Rahul Roy has been shifted to another hospital and is recovering well, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen has said.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rahul Roy is not at home yet.
Rahul Roy is not at home yet.
         

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a stroke while shooting in Kargil recently, is not home yet and was only shifted from Nanavati hospital to Wockhardt hospital, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen has said. Romeer also told a tabloid that the stroke was because of “sheer negligence”, adding that he “did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold.”

Rahul was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, when he suffered the stroke. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai. Producer of the film, Nivedita Basu had said that Rahul’s part of shoot was left, adding that the extreme cold condition took a toll on the actor.

Romeer told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a longer journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment.”

 

“Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery. All facts and figures will be furnished by his siblings, Priyanka and Rohit, with proof. Right now, we just want him to get well soon,”he added.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’

Rahul recently shared pictures from the hospital, informing fans that he is recovering well. “ I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy #rahulroy,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In