Rakul Preet Singh: Doesn’t matter if the sum is small or large, any help makes a difference

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:50 IST

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has united people in a way that everyone is reaching out to one another for help. Actor Rakul Preet Singh, too, is doing her bit by providing food to over 200 people in a slum in Gurugram throughout this month, along with her family.

“Every day in the morning and evening, my father takes the food prepared in our society along with some staff to the slum and distributes it with the help of the NGO. We make sure the food is healthy while maintaining proper distance during distribution,” says the actor, who has also donated to the Telugu film industry fund besides extending financial help to a friend’s NGO.

Singh is also paying salaries to those employed in the gyms she owns and is supporting her house helps, too.

“I feel, whether the sum is large or small, it doesn’t matter. Any help that you do will make a difference. I’ve always believed in giving back to the society. I’ve been brought up like that. I stared working at the age of 18 and my father made me donate my first salary to a Gurudwara,” recounts Singh, adding, “I have gratitude for the comforts I have and when I have the capacity to do something for others, I’ll do it.”

The 29-year-old has also been pretty active on social media platforms and has been frequently sharing her photos and videos of her routine activities. Asked if she feels it’s important to keep her fans updated with what she is up to, Singh says, “The world is going through a lot, and there’s a large section who might have food and shelter, but there are many among them battling depression. Everyone is facing their own challenges. My being happy or sad won’t help anyone, but if I can send some positive energy through my social media posts, why not?”.

Singh, who has started learning French and is doing an Art of Living course in her free time, further adds that it’s her responsibility to “influence people the right way” and hence she asserts, “let’s do something constructive together”.