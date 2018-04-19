Rakul Preet Singh: Every time a film doesn’t work, people ask me the reason and I don’t like it

Not every film fares at the box office as expected. And actor Rakul Preet Singh says that the failure or success of a film is not in the hands of the makers or actors. So, when people ask her about the failure of her films, she doesn’t know how to react to react to it.

“Every time a film doesn’t work, people ask [me] about the reason, and I don’t like it… It’s a creative thing and it’s not in my hands and neither the ones who have made the film,” says the actor, whose last film, Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and herself, failed to make a mark at the box office.

Rakul adds that she is “sensible” enough to understand that not every film that she does will be successful. But at the same time, she confesses that the failure of a movie affects her. Nonetheless, she believes in moving on.

Talking about Aiyaary, she states, “The film is close to my heart and I always wanted to work with Neeraj sir. We all worked hard to make the film, but whether it gets appreciated or not, is not in our hands. The fact that I could live up to what was expected out of me, was more than enough.”

Calling herself “very passionate” about acting, she says, “My love for the art would never change even if a few of my films do not work… I am thankful for the opportunities that I have been getting. And I want to give my 100% to every film that I do.”

Rakul goes on to add that she is a spiritual [person] and focuses on the good things in life. “There is no point in sulking and staying disappointed. I prefer focusing on the positives, working harder and continuing to believe in my capabilities, or else my future will get affected,” she concludes.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee on Twitter @Shreya_MJ