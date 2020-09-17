Ram Gopal Varma backs Urmila Matondkar after ‘soft porn star’ jibe, says she has ‘more than proved her versatile talent’

bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma defended Urmila Matondkar, who was described by Kangana Ranaut as a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting, for sure.’ The filmmaker said that Urmila has left no doubt of her ‘versatile talent’ by taking up diverse and complex roles.

“Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc,” he wrote.

Back in the day, RGV worked with Urmila in a number of films including Rangeela, Daud, Satya, Mast and Bhoot. In his book Guns & Thighs, he had written that he was ‘mesmerised’ by her beauty and called her ‘divine’.

Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc .https://t.co/xjiSUW2kdB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 17, 2020

Kangana has defended her comments on Urmila, even after heavy criticism from Bollywood and fans. “Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?,” she hit back at a Twitter user who condemned the remarks, calling her a ‘fake feminist’.

In another tweet, Kangana said that former adult star Sunny Leone has been welcomed into Bollywood but now, ‘fake feminists’ were calling porn star a derogatory term. “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” she wrote.

Several members of the film fraternity, including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and Pooja Bhatt stood up for Urmila after Kangana’s personal attack. “@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!,” Pooja wrote on Twitter.

