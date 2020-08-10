Ram Gopal Varma busts ‘malicious rumours’ of ill-health with video, says ‘sorry to disappoint’ those who were rejoicing

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:49 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shut down ‘malicious rumours’ about his health by sharing a video of himself lifting a dumbbell and assuring everyone that he is ‘fit as hell’. In the video, he also said he was ‘sorry to disappoint’ the people who were happy to hear of his ill-health.

Sharing a news article which claimed that he was ‘suffering from severe fever’, RGV wrote on Twitter, “In the wake of malicious rumours from some media outlets like one below, just wanted to clarify to whoever concerned that I am SUPER FIT.”

RGV also shared a video of himself working out and gave a message to his followers. “Well, there are rumours that I have severe fever. Covid or not, I don’t know what people are thinking. The truth is, I am fit as hell,” he said.

“I am working non-stop, making very interesting films, and working out. So, whoever was happy that I was ill, I am sorry to disappoint you guys. Whoever kind of likes me maybe, I just want to convey my wishes and also explain that I am feeling super f***ing fine, okay?,” he added.

In the wake of malicious rumours from some media outlets like one below, just wanted to clarify to whoever concerned that I am SUPER FIT https://t.co/xajKM11Z1w pic.twitter.com/FB2Q1gaTtN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, on Sunday, RGV announced a new film titled Dangerous and shared its posters on Twitter. The film, which he called a ‘darkly passionate high intensity lesbian love story’ stars Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani. “DANGEROUS is a crime drama at the centre of which is a highly tragic and extremely intense love story,” he wrote on Twitter. In another of his tweets, he called it his ‘most ambitious film till date’.

RGV made his directorial debut in 1989 with the Telugu film Siva, which was remade in Hindi the following year as Shiva. He has directed a number of critically and commercially successful films, including Rangeela, Satya, Shool, Company and Sarkar.

