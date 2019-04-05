Ranbir Kapoor bonds with Anupam Kher in New York, talks about films and life lessons. See pic

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently in New York with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh who have been stationed at the Big Apple for Rishi’s treatment for an undisclosed illness. The actor also met senior actor Anupam Kher on his visit and bonded with him on films and life.

Anupam shared a selfie with the Sanju actor on his Twitter account along with the caption, “It is always delightful to meet one of India’s finest and my most favourite actor and person #RanbirKapoor. He is affectionate, loving, respectful, knowledgeable, compassionate and hugely talented. It was nice walking with him on the streets of NYC and talking about films, life and life’s lessons.”

Neetu had shared a selfie with Rishi and Ranbir on Thursday and captioned it, “That amazing feeling in your lows when there is Positivity. Happiness. Love and that Wink.” The picture had won several likes on Instagram and among the first ones to send their love were Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan.

Ranbir had recently spoken at length about his father at the Zee Cine Awards. After winning the Best Actor award for his film Sanju, the actor had said, “I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person. Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene?’ And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?”

Ranbir had earlier hinted at his comeback, saying, “He’s (Rishi) doing very well, and he will be back very soon. He is missing the movies and working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon.”

Rishi was last seen in Mulk and Rajma Chawal whereas Ranbir is currently working on his upcoming film Brahmastra with Alia. He also has a period drama titled Shamshera and will be seen as a dacoit in the film.

