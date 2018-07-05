Ranveer Singh gets nostalgic as Lootera completes 5 years

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh got nostalgic as his 2013 film Lootera has completed five years today.

Taking to Instagram, the Padmaavat star took a stroll down memory lane. Sharing a video from the movie, the 32-year-old star wrote, “Celebrating 5 years of this little gem #VikramadityaMotwane @aslisona #5YearsOfLootera.”

It should be recalled that Ranveer delivered a strong performance with her co-star Sonakshi Sinha in the movie. He made his debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and since then he has been giving hit films.

Ranveer, who will be celebrating his 33rd birthday tomorrow, has done a film like Gunday and also stunned with his dark shade in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji.

Ranveer has an impressive line-up of films including Gully Boy, Simmba and a film on India’s victory in the cricket World Cup of 1983.