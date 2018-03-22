Ranveer Singh reveals a fan once filmed him ‘buck naked’. Here’s how the actor handled the situation

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has a huge fan following - owing to his physique, acting capabilities as well as a quirky fashion sense. But who would have imagined fans would want to film him naked! Yes, the Padmaavat star has revealed in a Bombay Times interview that he was in the dressing room at a swimming pool when he caught a fan filming him naked on his cellphone.

“I was in the changing room, buck naked. I’m drying my hair in one of the stalls. I look and there’s a guy filming with his light on. I was like, ‘Light toh off kar leta, toh pakda nahi jaata’, ” the actor told the tabloid.

Fortunately, Ranveer added that he had the presence of mind to grab the phone and ensure the video was deleted before he let go of the culprit. Ranveer said, “I ran across the changing room, in my condition, and shouted ‘Aye!’ Because of the way I shouted, he panicked and forgot to run away. Can you imagine naked me going, ‘Aye, Aye!’? I caught his arm and I grabbed the phone. Fortunately, I had that presence of mind. If that video came out… I had to destroy it. It goes to this extent almost every other day.”

Ranveer, who was widely appreciated for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, is currently working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys where he plays a street rapper. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa and Kabir Khan’s 83 - a film on India’s World Cup victory in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s leadership.

