Ranveer Singh shares his list of favourite films and web shows, Kumail Nanjiani out with new Netflix rom-com The Lovebirds

Updated: May 23, 2020 10:29 IST

The Lovebirds movie review: Kumail Nanjiani’s new Netflix rom-com offers 87 minutes of distraction

For some reason, filmmakers keep returning to the romantic murder mystery with almost the same enthusiasm and frequency as they do to remakes of A Star is Born. After Woody Allen and Diane Keaton’s Manhattan Murder Mystery in 1993, and Tina Fey and Steve Carell’s 2010 Date Night, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani offer a fresh take on a familiar set-up in the lazily titled The Lovebirds.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has accused him of being an absentee father, disrespecting her in front of actor Manoj Bajpayee and avoiding being seen with her in public. The couple is involved in a divorce dispute.

Ranveer Singh’s favourite sci-fi film is 2001 A Space Odyssey, check out his recommendations for web series

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has revealed 2001 A Space Odyssey is his favourite sci-fi movie. Ranveer was conducting an online question and answer session on Instagram where he talked about his favourite films and web series.

Anil Kapoor says he auditioned for Christopher Nolan’s Inception: ‘Did not materialise but I did get his autograph’

Much like all movie fans around the world, Anil Kapoor is also super excited for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. The film will arrive in July and might just be the biggest lure for audiences around the world, bringing them back to theatres and multiplexes after months of lockdown.

Imtiaz Ali busts out some cool dance moves in TikTok video with daughter Ida. Watch

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has added another feather to his cap--a TikTok star. Ali and his daughter Ida star in an awesome new video that shows them taking up the Oh Na Na Na challenge. The video shows Imtiaz and Ida dressed in black outfits, pulling off some really cool moves. The Oh Na Na Na challenge requires two participants to follow some seemingly easy but quite confusing dance steps. Watch how perfectly the father-daughter duo pulls it off.

