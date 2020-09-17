Ranvir Shorey on Jaya Bachchan’s thali remark: ‘They decorate plates for their children, only pieces are thrown away for us’

bollywood

After Kangana Ranaut, actor Ranvir Shorey has spoken against Jaya Bachchan’s ‘thali’ remark and said that those ‘plates’ have been decorated only for their own children. Jaya had slammed celebrities who are from the entertainment industry but tarnish its image it by calling it a ‘gutter’. She had said, “Jis thali me khaate hain usi me chhed karte hain (You bite the hand that feeds you).”

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to oppose Jaya’s statement. He wrote in Hindi, “Thaaliya sajaate hain ye apne bachcho ke liye. Hum jaiso ko feke jaate hain sirf tukde. Apna tiffin khud pack karke kaam pe jaate hain hum. Kisi ne kujh dia nahi hai. Jo hai, woh hai jo yah log humse le nahi sake. Inka bas chalta to wo bhi apne hi bachcho ko de dete. (They decorate plates for their children. Only pieces are thrown away for us. We pack our tiffin ourselves and go to work. Nobody has given us anything. What we have, these people couldn’t take that from us. If they could, they would have given that as well to their kids).”

थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते। 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 16, 2020

Reacting to Jaya’s remark, Kangana had written on her Twitter account in Hindi, “What thali (plate) is Jaya ji referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours.”

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Jaya had said during the monsoon session in the Parliament, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai (they bite the hand that feeds, it’s wrong).”

