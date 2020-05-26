e-paper
Raveena Tandon on Covid-19 effect: Unless people don't throng theatres, magic of cinema will be missing for a while

Raveena Tandon on Covid-19 effect: Unless people don’t throng theatres, magic of cinema will be missing for a while

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 14:18 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Actor Raveena Tandon is missing the human bonding during the lockdown.
Actor Raveena Tandon is missing the human bonding during the lockdown.
         

“This too shall pass,” says Raveena Tandon as she mulls over the days “social distancing” was unheard of, and fans showered uninhibited love with on artistes, making them who they are.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor had shared some past moments that she spent with her fans, who were either expressing their love, or demanding selfies and autographs. It made Tandon miss the “one-to-one human bonding”.

On the thought behind her post, the 45-year-old tells us, “Every artiste thrives on appreciation and on recognition. The fans, the well-wishers and the people are what make us. Today’s society has given us everything; a name, fame, a kind of privilege that we have, and it is all given by the people, so it is it is definitely something that all of us are missing under lockdown.”

Tandon, who has been involved with various campaigns to help the underprivileged in the society, is confident that everyone will “bounce back stronger and more resilient”. Pointing out the fact that ”until and unless people don’t throng the theatres, the magic of cinema will be missing for a while”, she adds, “This too shall pass”.

At home, the actor is loving spending time with her family, especially her children, who are although busy through most of each day with their school assignments, make some time for some board games with Tandon. The doting mom is loving the bonding. 

