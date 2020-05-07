Raveena Tandon’s fan asks if she’ll marry him in next birth, she says ‘sorry, booked for 7 already’

bollywood

Raveena Tandon has found the perfect husband in film distributor Anil Thadani and she is in no mood to let him go in this life or any that succeed it. On Wednesday, Raveena shared her cute plans for all her next seven births and how she intends to stay with Anil through all of them.

Raveena took to Instagram to share some pictures of her from an old vacation in a winter wonderland. “#throwback. When the summer gets too hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays, soft, fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon... Disclaimer - always in faux fur,” she had captioned her post. It showed her and Anil hugging and cuddling in the snow.

A fan commented, “Raveena ma’am, will you marry me in your next birth?” But she replied, “Sorry ya, booked for 7 already.”

Other fans also showered the actress with love and appreciation for her pictures. One fan commented: “Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again.” Another fan expressed: “You always be a queen, love you.”

Raveena married Anil in 2004. She had adopted two daughters Pooja and Chaaya in the 1990s. Raveena and Anil later welcomed their daughter Rasha in 2005 and son Ranbir Vardhan in 2008.

Raveena recently came up with a social media campaign #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum to stop the spread of rumours amid the Covid-19 crisis, and also urge people not to attack the frontline workers. “I feel it’s extremely important for all of us to do our bit by encouraging the real heroes, our doctors and nurses who are stepping out everyday and fighting this deadly coronavirus. They haven’t met their families to keep us and our families safe and that’s why through my campaign -- #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum -- I request everyone to give these medical forces their due respect and at the same time not spread false rumours. I’m hopeful we will all see the light sooner together,” she said.

