e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / 100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon says lockdown is an opportunity to teach kids household chores

100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon says lockdown is an opportunity to teach kids household chores

100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon has some great ideas on how kids can be taught household chores in a fun way.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon is teaching some fun things to her kids.
100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon is teaching some fun things to her kids.
         

Actor Raveena Tandon has talked about the necessity to stay at home and keeping the family safe amid the coronavirus lockdown. She was in conversation with us as part of 100 Hours 100 Stars. It is an initiative by Fever Network in collaboration with Hindustan Times.

Raveena also spoke about how she is keeping her kids busy and teaching them household chores. “This is a good opportunity for kids as they stay busy. With virtual classes, they have more time at home. It is very important that we start training our kids how to make beds, sweep floors, get the vegetables organised. This is what we are doing and the kids are also learning. So we have made a competition out of it. We gave them beans and pitted them against one another on who cleans them and puts them in the fridge first,” she said.

Watch | 100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon and Gary Mehigan

100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news