Raveena Tandon spotted at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa shoot, Aditya Narayan introduces son ‘Taisur’ to Udit Narayan. See pics

With the world glued to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremonies and no major film releases other than Kedarnath, nothing much seems to be happening in planet Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were in Dubai for the Masala Awards 2018 and pictures and videos from their evening there have been shared online. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan left for Dubai to promote his film, Zero. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have already begun promoting the film; the two were present at Mehboob Studio on Monday.

Raveena Tandon was spotted at the shoot of an episode of music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which also saw Udit Narayan in attendance. His son, host Aditya Narayan joked with his dad and introduced his own son, ‘Taisur’ Aditya Udit Narayan, to him. But before you jump up in surprise, it is a toy (a baby boy doll) that Aditya introduces to his father as a fun act on the show.

Aditya Roy Kapoor, who will soon get busy with the shoot of Sadak 2, which is a sequel to 1991 Bollywood romantic thriller Sadak, and will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet was spotted at the restaurant Bastian.

See all the pictures here:

Raveena Tandon dances on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sets.

Udit Narayan shares the stage with Aditya Narayan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Aditya Narayan with his ‘son’ Taisur.

Rakul Preet spotted at Bastain.

Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Dubai to promote Zero.

Aditya Roy Kapoor at Hakim Ali, Bandra, Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor at Masala Awards in Dubai.

Kartik Aaryan at Masala Awards in Dubai.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 16:58 IST