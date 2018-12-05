Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan wow Dubai audience at Masala Awards 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan graced the Masala Awards 2018 in Dubai on December 4. Pictures and videos from their appearance there have flooded the internet and, needless to say, their fans have loved seeing them.

For the uninitiated, the Masala Awards have become an annual feature in Dubai, where each year the best talent in the entertainment field from the ‘Asian community in the UAE” are recognised and celebrated. A host of Bollywood and Pakistani film stars have graced the awards in the past. Last year saw the late Sridevi in attendance. In the past, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Rampal, Govinda, Boman Irani and Celina Jaitley from Bollywood and Pakistani stars such as Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and Mawra Hocane have taken part in the celebrations.

On Tuesday, Kareena walked the ramp for Dubai-based Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan. Wearing a beige-coloured two-piece, floor-length shimmery dress with a pink train, Kareena was in her element. Loud cheers could be heard from the audience as Kareena walked the ramp. Also present at the awards night was Bollywood's newest heartthrob Kartik. The young actor looked dapper, dressed in a two-piece formal western suit.

In some pictures doing the rounds, Kartik can be seen helping a Pakistan actor, Ayesha Omar, with her dress. Other local stars who were expected to attend Sheheryar Munawar, Osman Khalid Butt and Amna Ilyas.

On Monday, Kareena and Kartik were spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for Dubai. On reaching there, Kartik also posted a picture of himself from his hotel room.

Meanwhile, Kareena will lend her voice to Kaa in the Hindu version of Netflix original film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which will release on December 7. A host of Bollywood biggies such as Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff have also lent their voices for the film. It may be recalled that in the 2016 film Jungle Book, Scarlett Johansson did the voice for Kaa in English, while in Hindi, the role went to Priyanka Chopra.

Kartik, who is still basking in the success of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will be seen in Luka Chuppi, in which he co-stars with Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan posted this picture from Dubai.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 10:45 IST