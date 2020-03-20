Raveena Tandon vigorously wipes down train seats with sanitiser in new video: ‘Better safe than sorry’

bollywood

Actor Raveena Tandon is leading by example when it comes to practising good hygiene in the times of Covid-19. On Friday, she shared a video of herself from a train journey she took last week.

In the video, Raveena is seen vigorously wiping down train’s berth with wet wipes. Raveena wrote in her post that the shoot was just for a day in a town which had not registered any coronavirus cases yet. She added that she put herself in quarantine right after her return.

“Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes,sanitiser,before the wheels roll and we get comfy!Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount .#throwback #lastweek,off to a days assignment . Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no coronacases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March,” she wrote in her post.

In another post, she shared multiple selfies with the train in the background. She wore a mask in each one of them. “Most important. Please do not keep touching the front of your mask. Remove from the side bands only. Also please wear latex gloves if need to go out,for knobs and door handles carry maximum bacteria. Hogan safai , abh beth kar aaram! Importance of hygiene. #swachbharat Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount. DO NOT ENDANGER OTHERS LIVES. #coronavirus #throwback #lastweek,off to a days assignment . Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no coronacases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine. Till 31st March,” she wrote.

India reported 50 fresh cases of Covid-19, highest in a day, taking the tally to 223 on Friday. The virus has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally.

