Kanika Kapoor first Bollywood celeb to test positive for coronavirus, actors come together for Covid-19 message

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:44 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor confirms she has coronavirus, attended events in Lucknow and Kanpur recently

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow, she revealed in an Instagram post. The singer, known for hit numbers such as Baby Doll, returned home from London 10 days ago but says she developed the symptoms only four days ago. She and her family members are currently in quarantine. “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs,” she wrote in her post.

Amitabh Bachchan leads Bollywood in delivering important Covid-19 message

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about coronavirus pandemic and how India was dealing with it, a host of Bollywood celebrities came together to share precautions that can stop the spread of the disease. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan were among the celebs who spoke about precautions people need to take in the video made by Rohit Shetty’s production house. According to reports, 206 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India till Friday morning.

Delhi gang-rape hanging: Sushmita Sen, Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta call for swifter process

As the four death row convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case were hanged at Tihar Jail on Friday morning, several Bollywood celebrities welcomed the execution. Preity Zinta said that there is a need for reform in Indian judicial system for faster judgements. Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen lauded the resilience of the Delhi braveheart’s mother Asha Devi through the course of justice. Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi.” Several others including Rishi Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh also hailed the execution.

Ranveer Singh’s 83 postponed amid coronavirus crisis

Actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, 83, which was to release in April this year, has been put on hold. The makers released a statement to that effect in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The statement read: “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon.”

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share video message: ‘Stay home, stay healthy’. Watch

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a video message for their fans, urging them to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s message comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ‘Janta curfew’ to curb the virus’ spread on Sunday. The video, shared by both Anushka and Virat on social media, was captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy,” by Anushka. Virat, quote-tweeting his wife’s message, wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

