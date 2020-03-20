Sona Mohapatra says ‘irresponsible idiots’ make Covid-19 control difficult, gives Kanika Kapoor’s example

music

sSona Mohapatra has little faith that coronavirus spread will be efficiently stopped in its track in India. She is worried that ‘irresponsible idiots’ will not follow the rules and put everyone at risk.

Sharing a news report, she tweeted on Friday, “The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return.” She then added to her comment and gave singer Kanika Kapoor’s example who is the first celebrity to test positive for the virus in India.

Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 🌟& has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople 😑 https://t.co/k7SbFyNvr8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” said Kapoor in the post. “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs,” said Kapoor.

The singer has attended three parties during her stay in Lucknow including one at a five star hotel where an elite crowd was present. She was a part of a function in Kanpur and two in the state capital, confirmed her family. The concern of spread that might have happened is buzzing on the social media.

Her father Rajiv Kapoor informed, “After she started developing some symptoms similar to Covid19 she herself informed the chief medical officer and her samples were taken. Today she was confirmed positive. Doctors have taken her to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and she has been kept in isolation.”

Sona also fired at ministers who are attending events despite even PM Modi’s advice to all about staying indoors. “And of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh,M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor ! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending,” she wrote.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday that she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending a party with Kapoor.

