RD Burman documentary on show

Music maestro RD Burman first composed a song in 1948 and it was used in the 1956 film, Funtoosh. He was nine at the time. 62 years later, Apple has used one of his tunes for an advertisement - a new advertisement released this week for the Face ID unlock in Apple X, features music composed by the legendary musician for the 1980 film The Burning Train. Such is the versatility of his music. As his wife Asha Bhonsle would say, he was 50 years ahead of his time. Pancham Da, as he is fondly known among fans and friends, has a discography that suits every human mood and emotion.

There’s a reason for a recall of RD’s journey. Pancham Unmixed: Mujhe Chalte Jana Hai, an extended version of the 2008 documentary on RD Burman, will see a theatrical release over the weekend. Directed by national award winning director Brahmanand Singh, the film is being screened at select PVR cinemas.

RD Burman created a style of his own and defined Bollywood music that ruled the ’60s and ’70s. Musicians and singers continue to be inspired by him till date. Be it Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Naam Gum Jaega, Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya, Tu Maike Mat Jaiyyo, Sagar Kinaare Dil Ye, each and every number by Pancham strikes a certain chord in our hearts. His music had a characteristic cheerfulness that can be recognised above all. Be it a song of playful romance or one that teases the heroine, Burman composed some of the most energetic songs that Hindi film industry has seen.

Sholay’s Mehbooba Mehbooba and O Haseena Zulfon Wali from Dil Vil Pyar Vyar are perhaps the best examples of the peppy note and high octane music that he created. Of course, he is also known for creating music from random objects like keychains, coke bottles, thuds of books and the fan in a studio.

Pancham managed to infuse liveliness even in his so called ‘sad songs’. Mohammad Rafi’s Tum Bin Jaaun Kahan from Pyar Ka Mausam, for instance, is a lover missing his beloved, yet the love overpowers melancholy in the song.

Asha Bhonsle was one of the most important people in Burman’s life, both professionally and personally. Together, the duo has given us a number of hits. Though it is considered that Pancham gave most of his melodious songs to Lata and preferred Asha for the rhythm-based ones, the couple’s partnership has gifted way too many hits and songs that rule the charts even today and continue to be some of the most oft-played numbers at parties. The duo also gave us romantic duets like Nahi nahi, Roz Roz Aankhon Tale, Ye Ladka Haye Allah, among several others. Asha, nonetheless, has all the melodious songs from Gulzar’s poetic film Ijaazat.

DETAILS

What: A documentary on RD Burman

When: March 24, 25, 5:30 pm.

Where:

• PVR: Anupam, Saket

• PVR: Logix, Noida

• PVR: Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar

• PVR: MGF Mall, Gurgaon

• PVR: Promenade, Vasant Kunj

. Tickets available at the theatre.