e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rekindling the joy of chanting

Rekindling the joy of chanting

People rediscover the healing power of chants as they quarantine

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:54 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Wondering why, chanting helps one stay happy and rejuvenate? Psychologists say it is because we start thinking of positive things in our life and ignite a feeling of gratitude
Wondering why, chanting helps one stay happy and rejuvenate? Psychologists say it is because we start thinking of positive things in our life and ignite a feeling of gratitude
         

Amidst the lockdown, an air of anxiety and uncertainty lurks and hence, some of us have found a way to relax through the meditative prowess of chants. For Bollywood celebs and many others, chanting is one of the ways to stay upbeat and positive in these difficult times.

Be it the Gayatri mantra or Buddhist chants, they are helping people to stay calm and spread happiness.

“I was introduced to Buddhist chanting a while ago, but I never took it forward. Now, that I have time on hand and the situation is so stressful it helps me keep calm. I chant ‘Nam Myoho Renge Kyo’ everyday for 15 minutes and it brings me so much peace. I’m happy throughout the day. I have no stress and it is meditative and relaxing for me,” says actor Aahana Kumra, who says slowly her nephew has also joined her in this.

Many, who have been separated from family and friends, do it over video calls. “Chanting and meditation have become a major part of my lifestyle during this time. I chant ‘Om mantra’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya, Guruji Sada Sahay’. My sister is in NYC right now so sometimes when we see world news, it gets stressful and some thoughts can really get to you in a state of panic. That’s when chanting and meditation really helps me be positive and calm,” says actor Mannara Chopra. Just like her, there are many colony groups that have been using different apps to do video chanting sessions during this time.

Similarly, actor Adah Sharma who posted a video on Instagram while she chanted says, “Closing your eyes and thinking of positive things will only do good. It helps one learn to be with oneself.”

 

Wondering why, chanting helps one stay happy and rejuvenate? Psychologists say it is because we start thinking of positive things in our life and ignite a feeling of gratitude. “They chant about positive things and things they would want to realise in their life. It is like meditating and meditation helps calm your nerves. And because you envision something positive, you focus on the good in life. Also, this surrounds one with positive vibes and a feeling of gratitude,” says psychologist Harsheen Arora.

top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news