Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty being kept in jail cell without bed, pillow or fan; her neighbour is Indrani Mukerjea: report

Rhea Chakraborty being kept in jail cell without bed, pillow or fan; her neighbour is Indrani Mukerjea: report

Rhea Chakraborty, whose bail application was denied on Friday, is being kept in a single cell at Byculla jail, without a bed, pillow, or ceiling fan, according to a report.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rhea Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Rhea Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.(PTI)
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been put in a jail cell without a bed or a ceiling fan, NDTV reports. Her cell in Byculla jail is adjacent to the one occupied by Indrani Mukerjea, who was accused of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora.

Sources told the news channel that Rhea was put in a single cell for ‘security reasons’. There are concerns that she could be under threat, as the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the allegations.

Rhea and five others, including her brother Showik, were arrested earlier this week on drugs-related charges, after the Narcotics Control Bureau found sufficient evidence tying her to a ‘drug syndicate’. Rhea has been charged with procuring drugs for Sushant.

According to the report, Rhea has been given a ‘chatai (mat)’ to sleep on, but doesn’t have a pillow or a bed. If the court allows it, a table fan will be provided for her. Her cell is being guarded by two round-the-clock guards, in three shifts.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they would decide further course of action after perusing the court order. "Once we get a copy of the order passed by the special NDPS court, we will decide next week on further course of action and about approaching the Bombay High Court," he said, according to PTI. In her bail plea, Rhea had claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar shares tweet against Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial, tackles hate: ‘You deserve a PHD in whataboutery’

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone, hinting at the use of banned drugs. Sushant was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide.

(With agency inputs)

