Rhea Kapoor shares markers of a troll: 'Uses old calendar images of Lisa Haydon, most definitely a private profile'

Rhea Kapoor shares markers of a troll: ‘Uses old calendar images of Lisa Haydon, most definitely a private profile’

Rhea Kapoor has shared how to identify a troll on social media. She mentioned how they never use their own pictures and keep their profiles private.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Kapoor has written a post about receiving hate online.
Rhea Kapoor has written a post about receiving hate online.
         

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor has shared a post about the trolls who have been targeting her and her family online. She talked about the markers of a troll’s profile, how they make fake accounts to spew hatred and never have many followers themselves.

Rhea wrote that they usually use stock celebrity images on their profile. Lisa Haydon, she said, is their go-to face. “Let’s play a game. Soo hater comment. Go to profile. Possibilities• Hater has 0 followers. Probably no picture or picture of person who Is most definitely not them (see as old calendar images of Lisa Haydon, some stock Images of other calendar models, they love calendars) specifically follow people they intend to spam,” she wrote. “Most definitely a private profile. So brave, Trolls . Privacy is privilege too,” she added.

Rhea wrote about how the trolls were issuing rape threats to her and tagging her mother on their posts.
“You want to tag my 64 year old mother in a threat to rape me? Do it on your profile so that your mom can see who you’ve become too. That Is If you are a real person,” she wrote.

She also mentioned all the abuses she was getting online and the hypocrisy behind it all. “Also if anyone is curious about the reason this person dislikes me, there is never a real one. Just theory based on no facts, no knowledge and this one is my favourite, because the person who is calling me a ‘r***i’, just wishes we were all nicer to each other. Want me to use my privilege well?To be kind. Well I’m trying. Social media and having a voice is a privilege too. Want us to sot an example? Ok. You go first,” she added.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

Rhea, her family and many other celebrities are subjected to strong online hate ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput a week ago. He died by suicide at 34 and was suffering from depression. His fans are blaming powerful filmmakers, studio monopoly and star kids for not giving Sushan equal representation and opportunities in Bollywood.

Earlier in the day, Rhea’s sister Sonam had shared screengrabs off all the abusive messages she had been receiving online. “Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” she wrote in a post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

