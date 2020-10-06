Richa Chadha’s appreciation post for boyfriend Ali Fazal as Mirzapur 2 trailer lands, calls him ‘my Hollywoodia Bollywoodia’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:19 IST

Actor Richa Chadha has showered praises on her actor fiance Ali Fazal, soon after the trailer of his much awaited Mirzapur 2 landed online Tuesday. Calling him “my Hollywoodia Bollywoodia”, Richa praised how Ali could be chilling with Hollywood star Judi Dench while competing to be Mr Purvanchal. While Ali worked in Victoria and Abdul with Dame Judi Dench, his Hindi outings like Mirzapur and Fukrey and have been catering to the rustic Hindi land often known as Purvanchal.

Richa shared the image and wrote in a long note, “When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr Purvanchal ! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. Guddu Pandit is on the way, Bus raste mein ande ka thela dikh gaya tha to thoda kha i ke aa rahe hain ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha.”

Ali had earlier shared the trailer of Mirzapur 2. “Waqt ki ulti ginti shuru Ab hoga asli bhokaal #Mirzapur2,” he wrote.

About the new season, Ali recently said in an interview, “I am just happy people will finally get to watch the second season. I am fed up of people asking me when is the new season coming. Finally after two years of that.” He added that more than physical prep, the preparation for Guddu Bhaiyya was mental. “I chose to take that turn. Guddu Bhaiyya will perhaps use his brains more than body. I am happy that Shweta Tripathi has a better etched out character.”

Also read: Ahead of Mirzapur 2 trailer release today, Mirzapur ending explained

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Duggal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more