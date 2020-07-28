Richa Chadha says ‘tone-deaf’ people shared her blog on Bollywood’s hypocrisy without realising she’d written about them

bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha, who recently wrote a 3900-word blog in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, in an interview has spoken about the ongoing ‘insider-outsider’ debate in Bollywood, among other things.

Richa clarified in an interview to India Today that she had been approached to speak on the subject, and not the other way around. She said that she is making this clarification at the onset because actors are often ‘maligned’ for seeking publicity. “Where I stand on this insider-outsider debate is that, like in the rest of the world, the death of nuance is being played. I am an outsider and I was hired for my first films by outsiders. I was never favoured by any insider club. I also don’t seek their validation because our ideas of cinema are so different,” she said.

Richa said that several people who shared her blog are ‘tone-deaf’ because they didn’t realise that she had written about them. “If you are a producer who hasn’t cleared somebody’s payment, my blog is about you. If you are a magazine editor who is promoting such culture, my blog is about you,” she said.

In her blog, she noted that several filmmakers who shared condolence messages a month ago (after Sushant’s death) are the same people who “have run down movies of their peers pre-release, have replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have in fact repeatedly forecasted ‘iska kuch nahi hoga’.”

Richa wondered if people really are serious about change, or whether it has all come down to ego, where people have been forced to ‘pick sides’. “When tragic events occur, instead of name-calling, or sitting back with a bag of popcorn and watching... I wasn’t raised like that, I’m not going to get dragged into this.”

