e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha says Twitter has been deleting her tweets and unfollowing people on her behalf, Dia Mirza complains too

Richa Chadha says Twitter has been deleting her tweets and unfollowing people on her behalf, Dia Mirza complains too

Richa Chadha has shared a tweet about her missing tweets and unfollowing people when she didn’t do it. Richa believes Twitter is behind all of it. Even Dia Mirza said that she notice she has been following people she didn’t intend to.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha has a complaint against Twitter.
Richa Chadha has a complaint against Twitter.
         

Actor Richa Chadha has shared a tweet saying Twitter has been deleting her tweets on her behalf. She also said that she appears to have unfollowed people when she didn’t do it.

“Why’s @TwitterIndia deleting tweets, unfollowing people for us?,” Richa wrote in her tweet on Friday. Replying to her tweet, Dia Mirza also talked about facing issues with Twitter. “Yes, why? Also, how am i following people i never followed? @TwitterIndia,” she wrote.

Twitter users noticed that the micro-blogging website was not working properly on Thursday. On Friday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet saying that the site may have crashed due to all the tweets being sent out by her brother’s fans.

 

“Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow #Revolution4SSR,” she wrote in her tweet.

Also read: Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Through their handle, Twitter announced that the issue has been fixed. “Let’s see if this works... You may have had trouble sending and seeing Tweets. (Yeah, us too.) We’ve now fixed this,” the tweet read. Earlier, instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, there was a pop-up message appearing on Twitter that read, “Something went wrong, try again.”

The platform seems to have resumed operations for the users now. However, there’s still no information on why there were issues on Thursday evening.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In