Rishi Kapoor went on an outing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York, Riddhima Kapoor shares happy pic

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:11 IST

Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing memories of her late father Rishi Kapoor on Instagram and has now shared a family picture with Alia Bhatt, too, a part of it. The picture is from their time in New York and shows Rishi, wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia all dressed up in black for an outing.

Riddhima also recalled how Rishi would loved to play Scrabble in his free time. She shared a picture of his Scrabble board on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “My dad loved his scrabble. He bought this in New York.”

Riddhima Kapoor has shared two unseen pictures on her Instagram stories.

Even Amitabh Bachchan had talked about Rishi’s love for board games which he used to carry along even to film sets. He had written in his blog post Rishi’s death, “When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition.”

The actor had also said that Rishi not just liked playing all these games but also had a playful attitude. He wrote, “His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.”

Rishi had returned from New York last year after a year-long treatment for leukaemia. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for breathing problems on April 29 where he died in the presence of his close family members. However, Riddhima couldn’t travel back to Mumbai from Delhi in time for his funeral and could join her family only two days later due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Rishi was shooting for his upcoming film titled Sharmaji Namkeen until mid-February. Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have now assured that they will complete the film with the use of advance VFX technology. It stars Juhi Chawla as the female lead.

