Ritviz accuses Pati Patni Aur Woh composers of plagiarising his song Udd Gaye, shares evidence; Rohan Joshi, Mallika Dua react

Ritviz accuses Pati Patni Aur Woh composers of plagiarising his song Udd Gaye, shares evidence; Rohan Joshi, Mallika Dua react

Electronic musician Ritviz has accused the composers behind the Pati Patni Aur Woh soundtrack of plagiarising his song, Udd Gaye.

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:40 IST
Ritviz has shared evidence of the alleged plagiarism.
Electronic musician Ritviz has accused those behind the music of the recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh of plagiarising his hit number Udd Gaye. Sharing videos from the film on social media, Ritviz wrote, “I just have one question: why the f**k would someone do this?”

Four days ago, Ritviz wrote on Instagram, “I went to the theatre to watch a movie last month, just a regular night out with my folks. Half way through the movie a track played and that’s when it really hit me. I was listening to a song that’s ridiculously similar to Udd Gaye. Im pretty sure there are others like me, and incase you’re wondering if I was somehow involved in the making of said song, id just like to clear the air and say that neither I or my appointed management/publisher/ distributor had any role to play in this nor was any adaptation license for my song Udd Gaye taken by any music company in any part of the world. I just want to ask one question - why the f**k would someone do this?”

 

Earlier this week, he shared short videos, highlighting the similarities between Udd Gaye and the song from the film.

Reacting to Ritviz’s post, one person wrote in the comments, “I know exactly which movie cuz I couldnt beleive what the song sounded like and I wondered why such a version of the song was approved, knowing now that is wasnt, what a shitty thing to do.”

 

Comedian Rohan Joshi wrote, “Wow wtf T-Series!” while DJ Shaan wrote, “It is horrible remake/edit or whatever secondly where is the respect and credit!” Acto Mallika Dua wrote, “Shameless.” Udd Gaye, distributed by the now-defunt AIB, has over 40 million views on YouTube.

