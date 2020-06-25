Riya Sen says she was sexualised at the age of 16, Karisma Kapoor celebrates 46th birthday

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:30 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

TV actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, battling depression, returns to Indore due to financial woes: ‘I have no option left’

Television actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, who has acted in shows such as Bandini, Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Kuldeepak, has returned to his home town Indore after falling on tough times. He said that though he did not want to leave Mumbai, he was unable to manage his expenses.

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

From lunches to birthday parties, the super close-knit Kapoor family misses no opportunity to get together and have a whale of a time. Karisma Kapoor often enjoys family time and shares glimpses of the same on Instagram.

Riya Sen ‘felt horrible’ about being sexualised at 16: ‘Was in school when tag of sexy started coming my way’

Actor Riya Sen says being sexualised in films and music videos at a young age made her so uncomfortable that she decided to stop working in Hindi movies. Riya hails from a family of artistes that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post-mortem report submitted, ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ is cause of death, no foul play involved

The Mumbai police has received the final post-mortem report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The cause of death has been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.According to India Today, the provision post-mortem report was given by three doctors, but five doctors signed off the final report. The actor’s viscera has been preserved and sent for chemical analysis.

T-Series apologises for uploading Atif Aslam song on YouTube, removes it after backlash

T-Series has apologised for uploading Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s version of the song Kinna Sona, and removed the video from its official YouTube channel on Wednesday. The music label had faced backlash in recent days, as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have banned Pakistani artistes from working in India.

